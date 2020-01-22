Home

Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Kenneth E. Cheshier

Kenneth E. Cheshier Obituary
Mr. Kenneth E. Cheshier, 69, of Blue Ridge Summit, passed away at his home Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Born May 10, 1950 in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late James Arvel and Mary Emma (Calp) Cheshier.

He and his wife, the late Mrs. Katrina Diane "Tina" Cheshier were married July 16, 2002. She passed away July 13, 2008.

Mr. Cheshier was employed be Quebecor Printing in Fairfield, PA. He retired in 2006 after 28 years of service.

Kenneth was survived by his two daughters Billie Jo Freeman and her husband Erick of Fayetteville, PA and Jessie Kipe and her husband Rick of Fayetteville, PA; grandchildren Devin Spoonhour, Shady Spoonhour, Kaitlynn Freeman, Naomi Robinson, and Casey Cheshier; great-grandchildren Heaven Spoonhour, Oakliegh Spielman, and Willow Spielman; brothers and sister, James Cheshier, Jr. of Manchester, MD, Sandra Johnson of Hanover, PA, and Walter Cheshier of York, PA, and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to at www.stjude.org

Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro will be handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com .
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
