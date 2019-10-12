|
Kenneth (Kenny) L. Miler, 67 years old, died on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his home in Waynesboro, PA. He was born May 2, 1952 in Baltimore, MD. Kenny was the son of the late Anna Miller Mehaffey and Earl Manahan of Waynesboro, PA.
Kenny was preceded in death by his sister Deborah Labbe of Sanford, NC and brother Earl Munn of Waynesboro, PA. Kenny is survived by his two sons, Kenny Miller and Mark Proctor. He is also survived by sisters Laura Miller and Linda Besore of Waynesboro, PA and brothers Joey Munn and Thomas Munn of Waynesboro, PA. He is also survived by 4 granddaughters and a grandson and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Kenny is survived by a long-time friend and companion, Norvel Moats.
Kenny worked as a mechanic most of his life. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time exploring caves, the woods, metal detecting, riding motorcycles and camping.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 12043 Old Rt. 16, Rouzerville, PA, 2:00 PM-4:00 PM.
In leu of flowers, donations can be made to Kenny Miller to help cover burial expenses.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Oct. 12, 2019