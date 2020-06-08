Mr. Kenneth L. Myers, 75, of Chambersburg, Pa., died Sunday morning, June 7, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born July 22, 1944 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late John and Susie (Miller) Myers.
He and his wife, Diana S. (Rhone) Myers, have been together for over 42 years.
Mr. Myers worked at A&P Grocery Store, later Superfresh, for over 36 years.
He was a member of Moose Lodge #842, Chambersburg and enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, watching westerns and Joel Osteen on TV; and playing bingo.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Brian Myers and his wife Deb of Mont Alto, Pa., Kevin Wetzel and his wife, Ashley of Moyock, NC, and Kurt Wetzel of Mont Alto; seven grandchildren, Jacob Wetzel, Andrew Wetzel, Matthew Wetzel, Brittany Myers, Natalie Tedder, Hailey Tedder, and Jaxon Tedder; one great-granddaughter, Willow Rowe; one sister, Beverly Wagner of Chambersburg; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Myers.
Services and burial will be private in Mount Zion Cemetery, near Quincy, Pa..
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The American Cancer Society at cancer.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Born July 22, 1944 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late John and Susie (Miller) Myers.
He and his wife, Diana S. (Rhone) Myers, have been together for over 42 years.
Mr. Myers worked at A&P Grocery Store, later Superfresh, for over 36 years.
He was a member of Moose Lodge #842, Chambersburg and enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, watching westerns and Joel Osteen on TV; and playing bingo.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Brian Myers and his wife Deb of Mont Alto, Pa., Kevin Wetzel and his wife, Ashley of Moyock, NC, and Kurt Wetzel of Mont Alto; seven grandchildren, Jacob Wetzel, Andrew Wetzel, Matthew Wetzel, Brittany Myers, Natalie Tedder, Hailey Tedder, and Jaxon Tedder; one great-granddaughter, Willow Rowe; one sister, Beverly Wagner of Chambersburg; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Myers.
Services and burial will be private in Mount Zion Cemetery, near Quincy, Pa..
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The American Cancer Society at cancer.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 8, 2020.