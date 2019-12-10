|
|
Mrs. Kirsten Elizabeth (Mead) Weaver, 28, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 6, 2019 at her home.
Born August 26, 1991 in Pueblo, CO, she was the daughter of John and Heidi DeLaughter, Gettysburg, PA and Todd and Kimberly Mead, Bowie, MD.
Kirsten was born and raised in Pueblo but moved to Thurmont, MD . She attended Catoctin High School and went on to earn her CNA through Adams County Community College.
She married Sean Weaver May 26, 2017 in Gettysburg, PA.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Riley Nicole Trout and her son, Thomas Lee Weaver, both of Waynesboro; her sister, Kaitlyn Eichelberger (wife of Randy), Thurmont; her brother, Brent Mead (husband of Felisity), Mayflower, AR; maternal grandmother, Karen Dunkel, Pueblo, CO; maternal grandfather, Robert Balazs, Colorado City, CO; paternal grandmother, Carol Mead Cartmell, Bowie, MD; nieces: Annabelle Eichelberger and Paisley Eichelberger; nephew, Nikolai Mead and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents: Joseph and Elizabeth Balazs.
Memories of Kirsten will be many. She loved long walks on a summer day, daisies and sunflowers always brought a smile to her face. A Pumpkin Spice Latte will never be consumed without thoughts of Kirsten. She had a passion for Tea Cup Pigs and envisioned a life of living on a little farm with lots of horses. Kirsten loved all holidays and made each one special for her children and her nieces who she loved having over to her home to spend the night with her children. Her family was her life…her kids meant everything to her. She was first and foremost a mother.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions to her go fund me would be greatly appreciated.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/kirsten039s-family?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Dec. 10, 2019