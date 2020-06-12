Mr. Larie L. "Chub" Garling, 87, of Zullinger, PA passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Commonwealth Senior Living, Hagerstown, MD.
Born June 25, 1932 in Greencastle, PA he was the son of the late S. L. and Sarah (Jacobs) Garling.
He and his wife of nearly 70 years, Mrs. Doris M. (Verdier) Garling were married September 16, 1950 in Hagerstown, MD.
Mr. Garling was employed as a heavy machine operator at Martin Marietta in both the Boonsboro, MD and Pinesburg, MD locations. He retired in 1994 after 42 and half years.
He enjoyed gardening and wood working, making everyone he knew a cane. Mr. Garling was also an avid deer hunter.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, Larie "Mike" Garling, Jr. and his wife Ruth of Waynesboro, PA; two grandchildren, Jenny Plank and her husband Scott of Smithsburg, MD and Christopher Garling and his wife Courtney of Waynesboro; eight great-grandchildren, Madaline and Bridget Plank; Chole, Ella, Olivia, Genevieve, Nicholas, and Flynn Garling; two brothers, Donald Garling of Mont Alto, PA and Gary Garling of Waynesboro; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by four siblings, Virginia Byers, Joann Willison, Peggy Gingrich and Ronald Garling.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Harbaugh Church Cemetery, Rouzerville, PA.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, PA.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Born June 25, 1932 in Greencastle, PA he was the son of the late S. L. and Sarah (Jacobs) Garling.
He and his wife of nearly 70 years, Mrs. Doris M. (Verdier) Garling were married September 16, 1950 in Hagerstown, MD.
Mr. Garling was employed as a heavy machine operator at Martin Marietta in both the Boonsboro, MD and Pinesburg, MD locations. He retired in 1994 after 42 and half years.
He enjoyed gardening and wood working, making everyone he knew a cane. Mr. Garling was also an avid deer hunter.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, Larie "Mike" Garling, Jr. and his wife Ruth of Waynesboro, PA; two grandchildren, Jenny Plank and her husband Scott of Smithsburg, MD and Christopher Garling and his wife Courtney of Waynesboro; eight great-grandchildren, Madaline and Bridget Plank; Chole, Ella, Olivia, Genevieve, Nicholas, and Flynn Garling; two brothers, Donald Garling of Mont Alto, PA and Gary Garling of Waynesboro; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by four siblings, Virginia Byers, Joann Willison, Peggy Gingrich and Ronald Garling.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Harbaugh Church Cemetery, Rouzerville, PA.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, PA.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 12, 2020.