Mr. Larry E. "Dick' Sharrah, 81, of Waynesboro, PA passed away the morning of Sunday, April 12, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born November 7, 1938 in Waynesboro he was the son of the late Merle C. and Florence V. (Daywalt) Sharrah.
Mr. Sharrah was a graduate of the Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1958. Throughout high school he played football and baseball.
He and his wife of 62 years, Mrs. Judith E. "Judy" (Rowe) were married August 30, 1958 in Waynesboro.
Mr. Sharrah was first employed as a pattern designer at Globe Pattern and then as a jig builder at Fairchild Aircraft, Hagerstown, MD. In 1985 he moved to California with his family and began his employment with Northrop Grumman helping work on the Stealth Bomber Aircraft. He finished his career with Lockheed Martin in California retiring in 2004 and moving back to Waynesboro.
He was a member of the Owl's Club, Waynesboro. Mr. Sharrah enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also an avid Penn State University Football fan holding season tickets for 40 years.
In addition to his wife he is survived by three children, Carole Harris of Rome, GA, Robert "Bob" Sharrah and Brett Sharrah and his wife Jackie both of Waynesboro; three grandchildren, Monica Sexton, Marshall Sexton and Nicole Sexton; nine great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers, Merl and Melvin Sharrah.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 14, 2020