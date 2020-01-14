|
|
Larry R. Hartman, age 79 of Chambersburg, PA went to be with the Lord on Thursday morning January 9, 2020 at the Hershey Medical Center. He had been in declining health the past several months.
Born May 13, 1940 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Glenn Albert and B. Irene (Geesaman) Hartman. He married his wife Susan R. (Blubaugh) Hartman on October 18, 1964.
Larry retired from Grove Worldwide (now Manitowoc Crane) in Shady Grove. He was a US Marine Corps veteran serving from 1958 – 1962 as a combat engineer.
Larry formerly attended the World Harvest Church in Chambersburg. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving family in addition to his wife are five daughters, Lori Stoner and husband Billy of Mercersburg, Kim Sites and husband Barrett of Chambersburg, Becky Hissong and husband Brian of Greencastle, Missy Hartman of Chambersburg, Selena Hartman of Greencastle; two sons, Matthew Hartman and wife Beth of Columbus, OH and Michael of Greencastle; 11 grandchildren, Amanda, Abigail, Jason, Benjamin, Hannah, Natalie, Gabriella, Josiah, Gracie, Elena, Evan; 5 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jenny Murdof of Winchester, VA and Kathryn Gregory of Martinsburg, WV.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Glenn Edward Hartman on January 7, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday January 17 at 11:00 AM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle. Burial with military honors provided by the Chambersburg V.F.W. Post #1599 Honor Guard will be in Harbaugh Church Cemetery Waynesboro. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Heart & Vascular Institute of Hershey Medical Center 500 University Dr, Hershey, PA 17033. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Jan. 14, 2020