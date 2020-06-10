Lester "June" "Brownie" Brown, Jr., 92, of Maple Ave. Smithsburg, Md., passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home.
Born February 25, 1928 in Greensburg, Md., he was the son the late Lester Brown, Sr. and Pearl (Frye) Brown.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Alice Marie (Keifer) Brown who passed away on November 6, 2011. They were married March 21, 1952.
He attended Greensburg School.
He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church of Smithsburg.
He retired from Bonebrake Tire and Alignment of Hagerstown, Md., and worked part-time for AC&T in Smithsburg after retiring.
He is survived by daughter, Barbara Brown of Hagerstown, Md., goddaughter, Nancy Benson of Waynesboro, Pa. brother, Donald Brown of Rohrersville, Md. , two grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and his grand-dog Sara.
He was preceded in death by one son, Roger Brown, one brother, Gerald R. Brown, and two sisters, Betty M. Rohrer and Joyce Rivera-Stevenson.
Services will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Smithsburg, Md., with Pastor Mary Ricketts officiating. Burial will be in Cavetown Cemetery.
A restricted viewing will be held Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Md. Doors will open at 10 a.m. for the convenience and safety of the public.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Lester Brown, Jr., to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 205 Smithsburg, Md., 21783 or Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave. Hagerstown, Md., 21742.
Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 10, 2020.