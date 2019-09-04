Home

Lillian Grace Ridenour Obituary
Miss Lillian Grace Ridenour, 100, of E. Third Street, Waynesboro, died Thursday evening, August 22, 2019, in her home.
Born September 21, 1918 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Daniel Ridenour and Nellie M. (Hess) Ridenour Brown.
She was a graduate of Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1936 and Shippensburg State Teacher's College with the Class of 1940.
Miss Ridenour taught elementary education for the Waynesboro Area and Hershey (PA) school districts. She retired in 1976 after 36 years of teaching.
She was a life member of Waynesboro Church of the Brethren, where she was a member of the Home Builders Sunday School Class. She also was a charter member of Waynesboro College Club and was a member of National, Pennsylvania and Franklin County Retired Teachers Associations.
She is survived by several cousins
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by step-father A.L. Brown.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, September 8, 2019, in The Waynesboro Church of the Brethren, 117 S. Church Street, Waynesboro, with Pastor John Weber officiating. Burial will be private in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Waynesboro Church of the Brethren, 117 S. Church Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
