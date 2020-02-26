|
|
Mrs. Lillian Jean (Alkire) Hoff, 104, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Monday morning, February 24, 2020 in Providence Place, Chambersburg, PA.
Born September 10, 1915 in Beckley, WV she was the daughter of the late James and G. Gay Alkire. Mrs. Hoff was raised in the Akron/Cleveland Ohio area.
She and her husband, the late Richard C. Hoff, were married on September 6, 1941. Mr. Hoff passed away August 30, 2000.
Mrs. Hoff was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Waynesboro.
She was a devoted homemaker, raising her children and spending many hours with her grandchildren. She also took pleasure in gourmet cooking, gardening and reading.
Mrs. Hoff is survived by three children, Richard G. Hoff of Windsor, CT, Mary Jo Banning of Findlay, OH and Deborah K. Hoff of Waynesboro; five grandchildren, Judy Mary Berger, Mary Elizabeth Nelson, Susan D. Banning, Charles E. T. Roberts, and Joseph T. R. Roberts; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by a sister, Virginia C. Berry.
Services and burial in Green Hill Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 100 South Church Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 26, 2020