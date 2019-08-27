|
Mrs. Linda Sue (Hunsecker) Thompson Cleghorn, 68, of Greencastle, PA passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital, Chambersburg, PA.
Born July 16, 1951 in Waynesboro, PA she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Hazel (Brookens) Hunsecker. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro and Greencastle areas.
Mrs. Cleghorn was a graduate of the Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1969.
She was employed as a bakery and produce manager at A&P Supermarket at various locations including Waynesboro and Enola for over 30 years. Mrs. Cleghorn retired in 2001. After her retirement she was employed at the Bon-Ton in the Chambersburg Mall for ten years.
Mrs. Cleghorn enjoyed crocheting while watching TV, but more than anything she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her two great-grandchildren.
She is survived by one daughter, Michell Friese and her fiancé Denny Wilson of St. Thomas, PA; four grandchildren, Whitley Myers of Greencastle, Kelby Friese of St. Thomas, Conner Wilson of St. Thomas, and Katelyn Wilson of Middle River, MD; two great-grandchildren, Kinley Myers and Kyler Myers; a brother, Barry Hunsecker and his wife Harriet of Waynesboro, and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband, David M. "Mike" Thompson, who passed away June 18, 2001; second husband, Michael S. Cleghorn, who passed away May 23, 2011; a sister, Maxine Sleicher, and a brother, Charles Hunsecker.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, August 30, 2019 in the Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, 521 S. Washington Street, Greencastle, PA with Pastor Paul Martin officating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Quincy Cemetery, Quincy, PA.
There will be no public viewing; however the family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Thursday evening in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Mercersburg Police Department, 113 S. Main Street, Mercersburg, PA 17236 or to the M.M.P. & W. Volunteer Fire Company, 132 N. Main Street, Mercersburg, PA 17236.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Aug. 27, 2019