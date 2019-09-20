|
|
Lista May (Brown) Snurr, 92, of Waynesboro, reunited with her husband of 67 years on Wednesday September 18, 2019.
Born September 21, 1926, she was the eldest child of Iceline (Cressler) and Emmert Floyd Brown.
Upon graduation from Washington Township High School with the Class of 1944, she worked at Frick Company as a secretary to the Vice President where she met and married her husband, the late Mr. Randall M. Snurr, on October 18, 1947. She later worked at Letterkenny Army Depot, MISMA Division, as a conference secretary.
In younger years, she was very active in programs at Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waynesboro. As an avid birder, she was a member of the National Audubon Society, Conococheague Audubon Society where she participated in many Christmas bird counts and helped with the Pennsylvania Bird Atlas. She also enjoyed needlework, cooking and listening to Western Audio books after losing her sight.
Lista is survived by a daughter, Cheryl A. Snurr; one sister, Estella Hagar; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randall M. Snurr who passed away August 11, 2015; one sister, Zaza Mitchell; two infant brothers; and one nephew, Douglas Mitchell.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, September 23, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Dennis Beaver officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Sept. 20, 2019