Lloyd Keiffer Baker


1946 - 2020
Lloyd Keiffer Baker Obituary
Mr. Lloyd Keiffer Baker, 72, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home.

Born August 28, 1946, in Downsville, MD, he was the son of the late Lloyd K. Baker and Elizabeth M. (Gesford) Braithwaite.

He was a professional upholsterer, working for over 30 years in the field at Beachley Upholstery in Hagerstown, MD.

Lloyd was a devoted grandpa to all of his grandchildren and an accomplished fisherman. He was a fan of NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt.

Mr. Baker is survived by his daughter, Michelle Gaylor; Grandchildren, Marina Gaylor, Dylan Gaylor, Jada Pryor and Great-Grandchildren; Tristen Voltz, Tavin Voltz, Tyson Voltz

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister Doris E. Baker.

Services will be private and be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care at www.spiritrustlutheran.org/philanthropy

Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 31, 2020
