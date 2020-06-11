Lois A. "Annie" Nugent, 86, of Greencastle, PA passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 11, 1933 in Waynesboro, PA she was the daughter of the late Robert Yingling and Marie (Miller) Yingling of Waynesboro, PA.

Lois was a 1951 graduate of Waynesboro Senior High School. She retired in 1998 from the First National Bank of Greencastle, PA where she worked many years in the loan department.

Lois was an avid flower gardener, enjoyed antiquing with her husband, enjoyed sewing and loved family beach trips where a cup of coffee in a rocker on the deck at sunrise over the ocean was her absolute favorite thing. Most especially she just loved being with her daughters and grandchildren as well as her many kitties over the years including her current kitty companion, Lillie.

Lois was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, James B. "Jim" Nugent in February, 2018.

Surviving are Kimberly A. Monn of Pine, CO, Mickki M. Long and Jennifer J. Webster and her husband, Larry W. Webster, all of Greencastle, PA; 5 grandchildren, Karinne J. Monn of Englewood, CO, Kaylee B. Monn of Littleton, CO, Micaela S. Monn of Pine, CO and Dalton C. Webster and Elijah J. Webster both of Pittsburgh, PA. She is also survived by one sister, Jean M. (Yingling) Clevenger of Waynesboro, PA and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband and parents, Lois was preceded in death by one sister, Helen Y. Omwake and one son-in-law, Benjamin R. (Mike) Monn of Pine, CO.

Services will be private and held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Rd., Waynesboro, PA,

17268.

