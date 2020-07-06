1/1
LOIS A. (MINNICH) BORZAGER 1929-2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Lois A. (Minnich) Borzager, 90, of Waynesboro, passed away peacefully Friday evening, July 3, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Born December 21, 1929 in Chambersburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Daniel J. and Edna L. (Brunner) Minnich.
Mrs. Borzager graduated from Chambersburg High School with the Class of 1947, where she was a member of the Color Day Court.
She married the love of her life, the late John R. "Butch" Borzager, Jr., on July 2, 1947. Mr. Borzager died on July 28, 1989.
Mrs. Borzager was a homemaker, where she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother to her family.
She was an avid reader, who enjoyed crossword puzzles, word searches, and spending time with her family. She also loved traveling to the beach and visiting historical landmarks.
She is survived by six children, John R. Borzager, III (Sally) of Selbyville, Del., Susan B. Stempien of Chambersburg, Cathy A. Kauffman (Bill) of Waynesboro, Laurie J. Cason (Dave) of Waynesboro, Lisa L. Borzager of Waynesboro, and Daniel K. Borzager (Tami Shockey) of Upton, Pa.; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and several cousins.
She was the last of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three daughters, Tana Kessinger, Wendy Borzager, and Diane Borzager; two granddaughters, Lindsay Bare and Brianne Cason; and one infant grandson, William Bordner, III.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, with Rev. Dr. A. Robert Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Tuesday morning, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved