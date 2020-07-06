LOIS A. (MINNICH) BORZAGER 1929-2020

Mrs. Lois A. (Minnich) Borzager, 90, of Waynesboro, passed away peacefully Friday evening, July 3, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Born December 21, 1929 in Chambersburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Daniel J. and Edna L. (Brunner) Minnich.
Mrs. Borzager graduated from Chambersburg High School with the Class of 1947, where she was a member of the Color Day Court.
She married the love of her life, the late John R. "Butch" Borzager, Jr., on July 2, 1947. Mr. Borzager died on July 28, 1989.
Mrs. Borzager was a homemaker, where she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother to her family.
She was an avid reader, who enjoyed crossword puzzles, word searches, and spending time with her family. She also loved traveling to the beach and visiting historical landmarks.
She is survived by six children, John R. Borzager, III (Sally) of Selbyville, Del., Susan B. Stempien of Chambersburg, Cathy A. Kauffman (Bill) of Waynesboro, Laurie J. Cason (Dave) of Waynesboro, Lisa L. Borzager of Waynesboro, and Daniel K. Borzager (Tami Shockey) of Upton, Pa.; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and several cousins.
She was the last of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three daughters, Tana Kessinger, Wendy Borzager, and Diane Borzager; two granddaughters, Lindsay Bare and Brianne Cason; and one infant grandson, William Bordner, III.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, with Rev. Dr. A. Robert Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Tuesday morning, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice
.
