Mrs. Lois L. (Martin) Verdier, 87, of Classic Court, Fayetteville, PA, died Thursday morning, August 6, 2020, in her home.
Born March 9, 1933 in South Mountain, PA, she was the daughter of the late Alvin C. and Madeline (Kauffman) Martin.
Mrs. Verdier attended Waynesboro Schools.
She and her husband, the late Burlin T. "Jake" Verdier, were married on March 12, 1949. Mr. Verdier died on February 11, 1992.
Mrs. Verdier worked in the nursing department at the South Mountain Restoration Center for over 34 years. She retired in May 1986.
She enjoyed cooking, cleaning, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by one daughter, Joyce A. Bakner of Waynesboro; four grandchildren, Lori Cornett, Dennis Martin, Jr., Lisa Peiffer, and Ashlie Funkhauser; five great-grandchildren, Taylor Stine Jefferson, Joshua Peiffer, Shelby Roth, Cody Martin and Everett Funkhauser; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles C. Martin of Shippensburg, PA; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Dennis L. Martin; her son-in-law, Randy E. Bakner; and one brother, William H. Martin.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Strang's Cemetery, South Mountain, PA, with Rev. Gary Zook officiating.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com