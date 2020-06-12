On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Louella (Fleagle) Eyler, loving mother of eight, passed away at the age of 92.
Louella was born on July 4, 1927 in Edgemont, Maryland to Lloyd Albert and Pearl Rosetta (Wilhide) Fleagle. Louella was employed as a seamstress at Waynesboro Knitting Mill, Dorbee Manufacturing Company, and retired from Ross Garment in Hagerstown after more than 30 years; Louella was a career-long member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union. She proudly raised five sons and three daughters.
Louella had a passion for sewing - anything from alterations and repairs to wedding gowns and elaborate costumes (most fondly for her grandchildren). She also loved to garden, was devoted to her poodles, and an avid collector of dolls. Aside from ten memorable years lived in Mustang, Oklahoma, she was a lifelong Washington County resident.
In addition to her parents, Louella was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Hahn, and two brothers, Roy and Orville Fleagle. She is survived by eight children, Ralph E. Minnick of Smithsburg, Maryland, Roy F. Minnick of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Floyd A. Minnick of Bumpass, Virginia, Shirley M. Herbert of Hagerstown, Maryland, Hilda L. Hoover, of Smithsburg, Maryland, Daniel L. Minnick of Clear Spring, Maryland, Glen R. Minnick of Halethorpe, Maryland, and Nancy L. Pettit of Fulton, Maryland; one sister, Mildred Rohrer of Smithsburg, Maryland; one brother, Terry Fleagle of Smithsburg, Maryland; 19 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren and many much-loved nieces and nephews, and in-laws.
Due to the pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 2:00pm at Smithsburg Valley Church Pavilion, 12911 Bikle Rd. Smithsburg, MD. A recording of the graveside service which was held April 27th at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park will be played from 2-3pm and an open celebration will take place from 3-5pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742 or online at hospiceofwc.org
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Louella was born on July 4, 1927 in Edgemont, Maryland to Lloyd Albert and Pearl Rosetta (Wilhide) Fleagle. Louella was employed as a seamstress at Waynesboro Knitting Mill, Dorbee Manufacturing Company, and retired from Ross Garment in Hagerstown after more than 30 years; Louella was a career-long member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union. She proudly raised five sons and three daughters.
Louella had a passion for sewing - anything from alterations and repairs to wedding gowns and elaborate costumes (most fondly for her grandchildren). She also loved to garden, was devoted to her poodles, and an avid collector of dolls. Aside from ten memorable years lived in Mustang, Oklahoma, she was a lifelong Washington County resident.
In addition to her parents, Louella was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Hahn, and two brothers, Roy and Orville Fleagle. She is survived by eight children, Ralph E. Minnick of Smithsburg, Maryland, Roy F. Minnick of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Floyd A. Minnick of Bumpass, Virginia, Shirley M. Herbert of Hagerstown, Maryland, Hilda L. Hoover, of Smithsburg, Maryland, Daniel L. Minnick of Clear Spring, Maryland, Glen R. Minnick of Halethorpe, Maryland, and Nancy L. Pettit of Fulton, Maryland; one sister, Mildred Rohrer of Smithsburg, Maryland; one brother, Terry Fleagle of Smithsburg, Maryland; 19 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren and many much-loved nieces and nephews, and in-laws.
Due to the pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 2:00pm at Smithsburg Valley Church Pavilion, 12911 Bikle Rd. Smithsburg, MD. A recording of the graveside service which was held April 27th at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park will be played from 2-3pm and an open celebration will take place from 3-5pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742 or online at hospiceofwc.org
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 12, 2020.