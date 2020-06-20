Louella Louise (Kadel) Ewan, 74, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born August 13, 1945 in Chambersburg, PA. she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Mary (Staver) Kadel, Sr.
Louella started her career as a telephone operator at United Telephone Company/Centry Link where she later retired after 30 plus years of service. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her daughters and grandchildren, always attending their many sporting events. Louella loved reading books, cooking, baking, spending time with her pets and enjoyed going to the beach at the Outer Banks, NC. She was the happiest on her back patio listening to the birds and viewing the ever changing flowers that her husband planted especially for her. She was a member of the King Street United Brethren Church in Chambersburg and the Golden Age Club.
In addition to her husband, Raymond Ewan, of 54 years; she is survived by two daughters and three grandchildren. Daughters Lisa (wife of Steven) Douglas of Greencastle, PA and Carol Ewan of Chambersburg, PA, grandson Tyler Douglas and granddaughters Sarah Douglas and Hannah Douglas all from Greencastle, PA. She is also survived by a brother, Woodrow (husband of Holly) Kadel, Jr. of Chambersburg and a sister, Delene Russell of Shippensburg; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd., Chambersburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Grindstone Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be sent to SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 20, 2020.