Lanny was born August 6th, 1928, in Waynesboro PA, daughter of the late Roy Wilders and Ida Ethel Royer.
Her husband of 67 years, Benjamin L. Eisenberger, Jr., their son, Richard Allen Eisenberger, and her brother, Rayburn Wilders, preceded her in death.
Lanny attended local schools in the Washington Township area. She graduated from Washington Township High School in 1946. Soon after she met her husband, Ben, while they both worked on the boardwalk at the Jersey Shore - she at a custard shop and he at the prize wheel. They started their lives and their family together, raising four children in what would become their home state of New Jersey.
In 1983, they moved from New Jersey to Raleigh, NC. Lanny enjoyed being a member of the P.E.O. (B.K. Chapter), and the Women's Club of Raleigh. Upon her husband's retirement they moved to Seven Lakes, West End NC, where she enjoyed boating, golf, bridge, and Canasta with friends. She was an active member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church (Southern Pines) and served as a Stephen Minister.
In her later years she relocated to Durham, NC to be closer to her family. She lived at Croasdaile Village where she continued to maintain an active life for as long as she could. Visits from her friends and family brought great joy and love to her life, even in her final days.
She is survived by her children: Donna Kay Riordan and husband William of Raleigh NC, Benjamin LeRoy Eisenberger III and wife Nancy of Papillion NE, Janice Angela Monsein and husband Jeffrey of Durham NC, 13 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions Life Care Hospice, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or transitionslifecare.org/donate
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 20, 2020.