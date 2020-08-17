Lucille Mae Pryor, 93, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Friday, August 14, 2020, at her home.
Born Thursday, May 19, 1927 in Altwalt, PA, she was the daughter of the late Guy Flory and the late Hazel (Wingert) Flory. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph D. Pryor.
Lucille graduated from Greencastle High School in 1945. She was co-owner of Ralph D. Pryor Plumbing & Heating retiring in 1992. She was a member of the Waynesboro Church of the Brethren, Green Acres Homemakers and Funkstown American Legion Post 211.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Anders and husband Gerald of Hagerstown, MD; two sons, Ronald Pryor and wife Paula of York, PA and William Pryor and wife Diane of Greencastle, PA; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Marie Oberholzer and Joanne Leckron and her granddaughter, Jodi Gossard.
Services will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 10:30 am, at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD, with Pastor John Weber officiating.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Interment will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery, Hagerstown, MD.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21742 or to Waynesboro Church of the Brethren 117 South Church Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
