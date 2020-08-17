1/1
Lucille Mae Pryor
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Mae Pryor, 93, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Friday, August 14, 2020, at her home.
Born Thursday, May 19, 1927 in Altwalt, PA, she was the daughter of the late Guy Flory and the late Hazel (Wingert) Flory. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph D. Pryor.
Lucille graduated from Greencastle High School in 1945. She was co-owner of Ralph D. Pryor Plumbing & Heating retiring in 1992. She was a member of the Waynesboro Church of the Brethren, Green Acres Homemakers and Funkstown American Legion Post 211.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Anders and husband Gerald of Hagerstown, MD; two sons, Ronald Pryor and wife Paula of York, PA and William Pryor and wife Diane of Greencastle, PA; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Marie Oberholzer and Joanne Leckron and her granddaughter, Jodi Gossard.
Services will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 10:30 am, at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD, with Pastor John Weber officiating.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Interment will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery, Hagerstown, MD.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21742 or to Waynesboro Church of the Brethren 117 South Church Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Service
10:30 AM
Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home
1331 Eastern Boulevard North
Hagerstown, MD 21742
(301) 791-7759
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved