1/1
Lynn A. (Flohr) Muller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Lynn A. (Flohr) Muller, 65, of Blue Ridge Summit passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her home.

Born June 5, 1955 in Waynesboro, PA she was the daughter of the Edna (Kipe) and the late Preston E. Flohr.

She and her husband of over 41 years, Gary L. Muller, were married July 6, 1979 in Rocky Ridge, MD.

Lynn worked at the family business, Flohr's Lumber in Blue Ridge Summit, for over 35 years.

Lynn loved to host gatherings at the family home and she was known for her family Christmas parties receiving over ten families. Lynn was blessed with a green thumb and enjoyed gardening at her home and she enjoying cheering for her favorite teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and all sports for the University of Maryland Terrapins.

In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by one son, Matthew Muller; one sister, Leslie Knepper of Tampa Bay, FL and numerous in-laws and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son Jonathan Muller.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling her arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved