Mrs. Lynn A. (Flohr) Muller, 65, of Blue Ridge Summit passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her home.
Born June 5, 1955 in Waynesboro, PA she was the daughter of the Edna (Kipe) and the late Preston E. Flohr.
She and her husband of over 41 years, Gary L. Muller, were married July 6, 1979 in Rocky Ridge, MD.
Lynn worked at the family business, Flohr's Lumber in Blue Ridge Summit, for over 35 years.
Lynn loved to host gatherings at the family home and she was known for her family Christmas parties receiving over ten families. Lynn was blessed with a green thumb and enjoyed gardening at her home and she enjoying cheering for her favorite teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and all sports for the University of Maryland Terrapins.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by one son, Matthew Muller; one sister, Leslie Knepper of Tampa Bay, FL and numerous in-laws and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son Jonathan Muller.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling her arrangements.