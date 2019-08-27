|
M. Jane (Norris) Flenner, age 80, a resident of Heritage Hills Retirement Community of Greencastle and formerly of East Ave. State Line, PA died early Monday morning, August 26, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born February 13, 1939 in Aitch, Huntingdon County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph G. and Ethel Mae (Isett) Norris. She married her husband Albert R. "Moe" Flenner on August 31, 1958. He died on September 17, 2014.
Jane was a homemaker and a member of the State Line United Methodist Church and the church's quilting group. She enjoyed reading and crocheting. She graduated from Huntingdon Area Senior High School.
Surviving family are one son, Stanley R. and his wife Eileen (Crider) Flenner of State Line; one daughter, Sherry D. and husband Gary Rhoe of State Line; eight grandchildren, Gail M. Young, Melanie A. Ott, Aaron R. Hykes, Justin A. Hykes, Hunter L. Rhoe, Hayden L. Rhoe, James P. Rhoe, Kelly A. Rhoe, seven great-grandchildren, Alexis R. Hykes, Jocelyn M. Ott, Braelynn E. Hykes, Reid S. Hykes, Whitney R. Rhoe, Cara M. Ott, Zachary M. Young; one sister, Irene Scott of Huntingdon, PA; one brother William Norris of Hesston, PA and one sister-in-law Audrey M. Oaks of Martinsburg, PA.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday August 29 at 10:00 AM from the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle with Pastor Steven Small officiating. Burial will be in the Browns Mill Cemetery Kauffman, PA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in her name to the Improvement Fund of State Line United Methodist Church P.O. Box 277 State Line, PA 17263. Online condolences to the family may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Aug. 27, 2019