M. Lorraine (Talhelm) Vandrew, age 98, a resident of The Shook Home in Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Greencastle and Marion, died Monday, May 4, 2020 in The Shook Home.
Born May 9, 1921 in Clay Hill, PA, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Jenny (Sellers) Talhelm. Her husband Earl Jacob Vandrew died on December 21, 1999.
Lorraine was a homemaker and had worked as a seamstress at the former Stanley Co. in Chambersburg. She was a member of the Heidelberg Church in Marion and attended Clay Hill Union Sunday School. Lorraine was a 1939 graduate of Greencastle High School.
Surviving family are one son William E. Vandrew and wife Mary Lou of Chambersburg; five grandchildren, Kirk Davis (Diana Forgett), Tony Davis (Mina), Aletta Shifflett (Dennis), Edward Davis Jr. (Traci), Lisa Meyers (Rodney); thirteen great-grandchildren and sixteen great-great- grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Donna Lee Vandrew Davis, Karen Dee Vandrew, one great-grandson Patrick Davis, one brother and three sisters.
A private graveside service will be held at the Browns Mill Cemetery Kauffman, PA with Rev. David Riley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Heidelberg Church P.O. Box 381 Marion, PA 17235. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 6, 2020