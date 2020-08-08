1/1
M. Margaret (Ruppert) Bercaw
1918 - 2020
Mrs. M. Margaret (Ruppert) Bercaw, 102, a resident of Quincy Village and formerly of Waynesboro, PA, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 in the nursing home.
Born May 12, 1918 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Mary E. (Good) Ruppert.
Mrs. Bercaw graduated from Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1936.
She and her husband, the late Raymond T. "Berky" Bercaw, were married on April 23, 1938 in St. Andrew Catholic Church, Waynesboro. Mr. Bercaw passed away on August 15, 2011.
Mrs. Bercaw was a homemaker most of her life. She was also involved in the family businesses which included Bercaw's Nursery and Bercaw's Village Barn.
She was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church, Waynesboro, the Waynesboro Hospital Auxiliary, and the National AARP.
Mrs. Bercaw enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, puzzles, and playing the organ.
She is survived by five children, Janet B. Wolff of Waynesboro, Dean R. Bercaw of Waynesboro, Connie L. Huet of Waynesboro, Gary F. Bercaw of Waynesboro and Denise B. O'Brien of Titusville, FL; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; two siblings, Helen Miller of Mont Alto, PA, and Charles Ruppert of Center Valley, PA; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Melvin Ruppert and one sister, Anna Beam.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, August 10, 2020 in St. Andrew Cemetery, St. Andrew Drive, Waynesboro with Rev. Robert Malagesi, MSSCC officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Andrew Catholic Church, 12 N. Broad St., Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Cemetery
