Mrs. Mabel R. (Carbaugh) Peiffer, 96, Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Williamsport Nursing Home, in Williamsport MD.
Born March 17, 1923 in Duffield PA, she was the daughter of the late Scott and Anna (Fortney) Carbaugh.
She and her husband of over fifty years, the late Charles A. Peiffer, were married June 1, 2019.
Mrs. Peiffer was employed as a seamstress, working locally at Nicky Lee and Connie's Sportwear, retiring in 1985.
She was a long time and faithful member of the Hagerstown Church of the Nazarene.
Mabel was blessed with a green thumb and loved tending her gardens of flowers and vegetables. She was an active walker for many years, spending many hours and many miles with her faithful companion Lacey, her loving Cockapoo. She was always known for her quick wit and helping hands, pitching in with crafts for the children or crocheting to pass the time.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Peiffer of Waynesboro and two brothers, Marvin Carbaugh of Williamson, PA and Elwood Carbaugh of Shippensburg, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by brothers Howard Carbaugh, Morville Carbaugh, and Robert Carbaugh; sisters Thelma Beeler, Janet Hock, Gladys Carbaugh, and Helen Burkholder.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Steve Johnson. Burial will be at Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, PA.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Wednesday morning, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hagerstown Church of the Nazarene, 141 N Edgewood Dr., Hagerstown, MD 21740
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Oct. 28, 2019