Margaret A. Bucklew, 78, died on April 16, 2020 at Elmcroft Senior Living in Shippensburg, PA. Peg was a long-time educator in the Waynesboro Area School District. She taught high school French, worked with curriculum development, and served as Principal at the Mowry Elementary School.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 23, 2020