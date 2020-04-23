Home

Egger Funeral Home, Inc.
15 Big Spring Avenue
Newville, PA 17241
(717) 776-3414
Margaret A. Bucklew

Margaret A. Bucklew Obituary
Margaret A. Bucklew, 78, died on April 16, 2020 at Elmcroft Senior Living in Shippensburg, PA. Peg was a long-time educator in the Waynesboro Area School District. She taught high school French, worked with curriculum development, and served as Principal at the Mowry Elementary School.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

To send online condolences and view the full obituary, please visit www.eggerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
