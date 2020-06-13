Margaret Jo “Peggy Jo” Myers
1937 - 2020
Margaret Jo "Peggy Jo" Myers, age 83 of Greencastle, PA died Wednesday evening June 10, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born February 24, 1937 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Miller and Lois F. (Fisher) Miller. She married her husband Charles K. Myers on June 30, 1957 in Chewsville, MD.
Peggy Jo was a homemaker and had also worked at the former Stanley Co. of Chambersburg. She was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Greencastle and was a 1955 graduate of Greencastle High School.
Surviving family in addition to her husband are three sons, Timothy Myers and wife Teresa, Daniel Myers and Neal Myers, all of Greencastle; three grandchildren, Alina Myers, Adam Myers and Erik Myers.
A graveside service will be held on Monday June 15 at 11:00 AM at the Lincoln Cemetery in Chambersburg with Rev. Martin Horn officiating. There will be no public viewing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Evangelical Lutheran Church 130 N. Washington St. Greencastle, PA 17225. Arrangements were by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home in Greencastle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com

Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lincoln Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
