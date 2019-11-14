|
|
Marian Stine Benchoff, age 90, of Arendtsville passed away unexpectedly at her home on November 7, 2019. Marian was born in 1929 in McVeytown, daughter of Cleveland and Mamie (Bradley) Stine. She was predeceased by her husband and soulmate, Hobart E. Benchoff in 2002.
Marian was a lifelong educator with undergraduate degrees from Lock Haven University and her Masters in Counseling from Shippensburg University. She was employed at various school districts in the over spanning 38 years, eventually retiring from the Gettysburg Middle School, Gettysburg PA. She was always a voice for children who were in need of advocacy and steadfast in her beliefs of equity and fairness for all to receive an exceptional education.
As an avid reader, Marian enjoyed volunteering with the Friends of the Library in Franklin County for many years and also the Adams County Friends of the Library in Gettysburg. She was instrumental in leading their fund-raising sales for numerous years. She also enjoyed antiques and for a short time, owned and operated an antique and card shop, The Mountain House Shoppes, with her best friend, Anna Rita Schlosser. They had many a fun time and lots of laughs during that journey!
She was a longtime member of the Penn State Nittany Lion Club, attending home games and bowl games up until age 88. She often remarked that the 1986 Fiesta Bowl was her favorite PSU moment even if she closed her eyes in the last play of the game. Marian also enjoyed swimming and convinced Hobart to build a swimming pool in the early 1960s when many a child received lessons and Red Cross certification.
Marian provided her children with so many fun moments including the cross-country train rides, visits to Florida during the Christmas time, time at the Point Pleasant NJ beaches, forest walks on the homestead, shopping trips to Wanamaker's and NYC and providing home to many kittens and puppies. She always promoted love, kindness and caring to those less fortunate.
She is survived by three children: Samuel Benchoff, Dr. Suzanne Benchoff ( husband Dennis Cronin ) all of Arendtsville and Jennifer L Benchoff of Tempe, Arizona; her brother, James Stine ( Marsha ) of Middleburg, VA and numerous nephews and their families.; sister in law Donna Hovis, sister in law Jean Benchoff, sister in law Carmen Benchoff and brother in law Raymond J. Benchoff. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sisters, Sara Baker and Dorothy Stine both of Port Royal, PA.
Private burial services will be held at the convenience of the family and as requested by the deceased. A public celebration of her life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the children request memorials to her honor be made to the Hobart and Marian Benchoff Scholarship Fund, c/o ACNB Bank, Att: Bank By Mail, PO Box 3129, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Nov. 14, 2019