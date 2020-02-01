|
Marie Louise VanVarick Carter Hosie, 94, of Tega Cay, SC and previously of Lexington, KY, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Wellmore of Tega Cay. She was born May 25, 1925 in Patterson, NJ, daughter of the late George W. and Mabel Hilda Johnson VanVarick.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Norman E. Hosie and Harold Carter; son, Bruce N. Hosie; brothers, Irving C. VanVarick, Warren VanVarick and Elmer VanVarick; and sister, Shirley VanVarick Flynn.
Marie was a member of First united Methodist Church. She was actively involved in the United Methodist Women (Georgetown, KY), the Spindletop Homemakers Club and the Scandinavian Heritage Society of KY. She instituted and directed a program called Living Last Supper at Centenary United Methodist Church, KY and wrote, directed and produced Living Pictures - Women of the Bible. Prior to her retirement, she worked in KY as an Executive Assistant for Wa McGee Building Contractors, Gilmore N. Nunn for 14 years and James L. Baker Winter Hill Farms for 15 years.
She is survived by her stepson, Richard Carter of NJ; step-grandchildren, Victor of TX and Caroline of PA; nieces, Susan Ellen (VanVarick) Boland of CA, Linda M. (VanVarick) Drexler of NJ, Karen R. (VanVarick) McGuire of NC and Jane E. (VanVarick) Daas of NJ; nephews, Roy R. VanVarick of NJ, Robert A. VanVarick of NJ and Warren E. VanVarick of NJ; and 26 great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 1280 Lexington Road, Georgetown, KY 40324.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 1, 2020