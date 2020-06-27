Marilyn Marie Monn Swartz, age 80, of Bristol, Tenn. passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, and reunited with her beloved husband, James in Heaven. Marilyn was born in Waynesboro, Pa., on March 3, 1940, to parents, Kenneth and Myra Monn. She met the love of her life, James Swartz, on a blind date in 1961, while he was serving in the United States Army at nearby Fort Ritchie. They married that same year and shared a wonderful 53-year marriage until his passing in 2014.
Marilyn was a faithful member of Virginia Avenue United Methodist Church for over 50 years, singing in the choir and serving in several lay leadership roles. She worked for many years at Sears in a variety of roles, making many friendships that lasted long after her retirement.
One of Marilyn's great joys in life was cooking delicious meals for her family and friends. Once you tasted Ma's food you were always looking forward to the next opportunity to enjoy it again. Holidays were her specialty, serving a table full of delicious food made with love.
Marilyn was also a lover of books, spending many hours reading all types of literature. She also enjoyed writing short stories about her life experiences and observations which will be treasured by her family. Her favorite vacation destination was Maine, where she and James made many treasured memories that she spoke of often. She excelled at all the most important roles in her life-daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
She will be missed greatly by her family and friends, but will remain in our hearts forever. In addition to her parents and husband. James, Marilyn was preceded in death by her brother, Kenny Monn. She is survived by her son, Mike Swartz and wife, Nola; daughter, Laura Steele and husband, Bob; four grandchildren, Sara Steele Overbeck and husband, Kevin, Jimmy Swartz, Megan Swartz and Rebecca Steele; one great-grandchild, Bailey Overbeck; two brothers, Steve Monn and wife, Kitty, Tim Monn and wife, Jane; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Mary Lynn Swartz.
The graveside service will be private in Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Steve Patterson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday evening, June 25, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Virginia Avenue United Methodist Church, 1127 Virginia Avenue, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Marilyn was a faithful member of Virginia Avenue United Methodist Church for over 50 years, singing in the choir and serving in several lay leadership roles. She worked for many years at Sears in a variety of roles, making many friendships that lasted long after her retirement.
One of Marilyn's great joys in life was cooking delicious meals for her family and friends. Once you tasted Ma's food you were always looking forward to the next opportunity to enjoy it again. Holidays were her specialty, serving a table full of delicious food made with love.
Marilyn was also a lover of books, spending many hours reading all types of literature. She also enjoyed writing short stories about her life experiences and observations which will be treasured by her family. Her favorite vacation destination was Maine, where she and James made many treasured memories that she spoke of often. She excelled at all the most important roles in her life-daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
She will be missed greatly by her family and friends, but will remain in our hearts forever. In addition to her parents and husband. James, Marilyn was preceded in death by her brother, Kenny Monn. She is survived by her son, Mike Swartz and wife, Nola; daughter, Laura Steele and husband, Bob; four grandchildren, Sara Steele Overbeck and husband, Kevin, Jimmy Swartz, Megan Swartz and Rebecca Steele; one great-grandchild, Bailey Overbeck; two brothers, Steve Monn and wife, Kitty, Tim Monn and wife, Jane; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Mary Lynn Swartz.
The graveside service will be private in Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Steve Patterson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday evening, June 25, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Virginia Avenue United Methodist Church, 1127 Virginia Avenue, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 27, 2020.