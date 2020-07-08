Marjorie L. Davis, 95, of Waynesboro, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on June 30th, 2020, at the Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center in Chambersburg Pennsylvania. She was born on October 16, 1924, in Gifford, Illinois. In 1945, she traveled to Washington DC to work at the Pentagon as a secretary during World War II. Later she moved to the Blue Ridge Summit area and worked at Fort Ritchie and Site R. Marjorie married J. Conway Flohr and had three children. She had been a member of the Church of the Transfiguration, Blue Ridge Summit, PA, Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, Gettysburg, PA, and most recently, Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waynesboro, PA.
She enjoyed going to church, singing, taking walks, gardening, reading and quilting. Marjorie was always up for a new adventure and never turned down an invitation to travel, or spend time with family. She made many beautiful handmade quilts for her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Beulah Reynolds, her first husband, J. Conway Flohr, and husband, Donald K. Davis; brothers, Glen Reynolds and Dale Reynolds.
She is survived by daughters, Kimberly Stevens and Eric, Mechanicsburg, Karen Flohr, Waynesboro; and a son, Kevin Flohr and Tammy, Chambersburg; grandchildren, Janelle Wise, Chambersburg, Zachary Orndorff, Orrtanna, Sean McCleary and Holly, Greencastle, Justin McCleary, Waynesboro, Crystal Alexander and Jude, Maryland, Isiaha Kellar and Aimee, Ohio; nieces and nephews; step-children, Steve Davis and Vicki, Sharon Derwart and Wayne, Mike Davis; step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren. Marjorie is also survived by sisters, Ruth Morris and Louise Carlson.
Private grave side service will be held with the family, Pastor Dennis Beaver, Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waynesboro, officiating.
If desired, memorial donations may be sent to the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 43 S. Church Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268, or to a charity or organization of your choice
.