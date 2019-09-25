|
|
Marsha Ellen Reynolds-Smith, 66, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away on September 22, 2019 in Norfolk, VA. Born April 23, 1953 in Waynesboro, PA to Richard L Reynolds and Jean Marie Misner. Marsha is survived by her children; Andee Atwood (Woodring), husband Erik and sons Ashton, Hayden and Kanon of Spokane, WA; Ryan Woodring, wife Stacey, son Briggs and daughter Bryn of Waynesboro, PA; sisters Alisa Henschel (Reynolds), husband Dan of Pittsburgh, PA, Rhonda Carmack McDermott of Chambersburg, PA, and Pamela Helm (Flavin), husband John of Waynesboro, PA; aunt Suzie Misner of Mercersburg, PA; her dog Maebh and nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents Richard L Reynolds and Jean Marie Misner and oldest sister Lucinda Ann Reynolds. Marsha graduated from Waynesboro High School Class of 1971 and Penn State University Class of 1989 with a degree in Sports Medicine. She was employed by Waynesboro and Gettysburg Hospitals as a Laboratory Technician. Marsha loved horses, dogs and beach life. She was an inspirational artist. A memorial service will be held 2 pm Sunday September 29, 2019 at Quincy United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been made for flowers through Eicholtz Flowers or in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Antietam Human Society.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Sept. 25, 2019