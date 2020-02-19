|
|
Martha "Jane" (Myers) Beaver, age 86 of Waynesboro, PA passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Born November 17, 1933 in Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late Seibert and Lucy (Deck) Myers. She married her husband Donald Eugene Beaver on July 28, 1950 in Hagerstown, Md. They moved to their current address in 1955.
Jane was a homemaker and for several years had driven a school bus for the Greencastle-Antrim School District. She last worked as a security guard at the former Frick Company in Waynesboro, PA.
She enjoyed hunting with her husband and family in Shade Gap, fishing and painting wildlife pictures.
Jane was a member of the First Assembly of God Church of Greencastle where she enjoyed teaching Ladies Bible Study. Throughout her entire life she was devout in her faith and believed in the power and strength of Jesus Christ's love and the beauty and peace that would await her.
Surviving family in addition to her husband of 69 years are daughter Donna (Robert) Kannenberg of Shady Grove, PA, daughter Jean (Richard) Ditch of Waynesboro, PA, daughter Joy (Frank) Yeager of Chambersburg, PA, son James (Barb) Beaver of Greencastle, PA; 11 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 19 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren Michelle Woodring Harbaugh and Donald Socks, three sisters, Isabelle Cunningham, Doris Barnhart, Anna Snoke; four brothers, George Myers, Robert Myers, Ray Myers and Donald Myers.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the First Assembly of God Church 525 Leitersburg St. Greencastle with Pastor Dennis Sproull officiating. Burial will be in the Antietam Cemetery in Waynesboro. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday, February 20 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the First Assembly of God Church 525 Leitersburg St. Greencastle, PA 17225. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home of Greencastle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 19, 2020