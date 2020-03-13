|
|
Mrs. Marvel L. Earhart, 84, of Cascade, MD, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Born February 2, 1936 in Franklin, WV she was the daughter of the late William O. Pitsenbarger and Virginia D. Leach.
Marvel married the late Marion D. McCoy in 1956. She became a widowed and married the late Joe B. Earhart in 1959. Both husbands preceded her in death as the result of accidents, leaving her to raise four children by her own means.
Marvel was the last of five siblings, four brothers, Randolph, Harvey, Ralph and Remburt and one sister, Bonnie.
She is survived by four children, James Earhart, Michael Earhart, Sharon Earhart and Vickie Clark; and three grandchildren, Jessica Earhart, Aaron Earhart and Joseph Earhart.
Marvel was a member of American Legion Post #239 Ladies Auxiliary, Cascade and devoted many hours of support to the veterans at the Martinsburg, WV VA Hospital.
She loved country music, flowers, playing BINGO, bowling and taking trips to Myrtle Beach with her companion, close friend and caregiver, Anthony Daniels, who stayed with her during her illness and final days.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 P.M., Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro.
Graveside services will be held at 12 Noon, Monday, March 16, 2020 in Totten Cemetery, Doe Hill, WV.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 13, 2020