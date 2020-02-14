|
|
Mr. Marvin F. Bream, 73, of Harbaugh Church Road, Waynesboro, PA passed away the evening of Monday, February 10, 2020 in the Waynesboro Hospital.
Born April 8, 1946 in Waynesboro he was the son of the late Raymond G. and Margaret (Brown) Bream. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Mr. Bream was a graduate of Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1965. He then served in with the United States National Guard from 1966 until his honorable discharge in October of 1971.
He and his late wife, Mrs. Joan E. (Pryor) Bream were married October 14, 1967 in Waynesboro. Mrs. Bream passed away March 6, 2015.
Mr. Bream was employed as a machinist at Landis Company, Waynesboro more specifically he held the titles of CNC chucker lathe operator and special thread cutting operator.
He enjoyed bow hunting, fishing and the outdoors.
Mr. Bream is survived by three children, Lisa North of Waynesboro, Marvin ""Marty"" Bream, Jr. of Hagerstown, and Daniel Bream of Greencastle, PA; seven grandchildren, Seth North, Sierra North, Brittany Price, Christina Bream, Chloe Schaffer-Bream, Jake Schaffer-Bream, and Pyper Schaffer-Bream; one great-grandson, Colton North; two sisters, Margaret Bowman and Katrina Izer; two brothers Raymond Bream and Donald Bream all of Waynesboro; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife he is preceded in death by two sisters, Jean Martin and Ella Caraway and three brothers, Boyd, Jim, and Mervin Bream.
A memorial service will be held 1:30 P.M, Monday, February 17, 2020 in Otterbein Church, 912 S. Potomac Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Dirk Small officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The at www.lung.org.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 14, 2020