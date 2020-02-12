Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ann (Jones) Sheffler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann (Jones) Sheffler


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann (Jones) Sheffler Obituary
Mrs. Mary Ann (Jones) Sheffler, 84, of Grandview Drive, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020.
Born March 5, 1935 in Rouzerville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles S., Sr. and Emily Catherine (Strine) Jones.
Mrs. Sheffler was a graduate of Quincy High School with the Class of 1953.
Primarily a homemaker, Mrs. Sheffler was employed at Hess Manufacturing in her early life for a number of years.
She enjoyed baking, especially cookies and was known for her beautiful decorated cakes.
She was a member of National AARP.
Mrs. Sheffler is survived by her husband of 65 years, Mr. Richard B. Sheffler, whom she married December 26, 1954; three sons, Terry Jay Sheffler of Waynesboro, Thomas Lee Sheffler of Hagerstown, MD and Richard Alan Sheffler of Waynesboro; five grandchildren including special granddaughter, Kelsi Sheffler who helped care for her during her illness; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Ruth J. (Howard) Zody of Waynesboro; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Emily C. Shultz and Doris J. Rock; and two brothers, Harold F. Jones and Charles S. Jones, Jr.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Lin Smalec officiating. Burial will follow in Quincy Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Friday in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -