|
|
Mrs. Mary Ann (Jones) Sheffler, 84, of Grandview Drive, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020.
Born March 5, 1935 in Rouzerville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles S., Sr. and Emily Catherine (Strine) Jones.
Mrs. Sheffler was a graduate of Quincy High School with the Class of 1953.
Primarily a homemaker, Mrs. Sheffler was employed at Hess Manufacturing in her early life for a number of years.
She enjoyed baking, especially cookies and was known for her beautiful decorated cakes.
She was a member of National AARP.
Mrs. Sheffler is survived by her husband of 65 years, Mr. Richard B. Sheffler, whom she married December 26, 1954; three sons, Terry Jay Sheffler of Waynesboro, Thomas Lee Sheffler of Hagerstown, MD and Richard Alan Sheffler of Waynesboro; five grandchildren including special granddaughter, Kelsi Sheffler who helped care for her during her illness; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Ruth J. (Howard) Zody of Waynesboro; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Emily C. Shultz and Doris J. Rock; and two brothers, Harold F. Jones and Charles S. Jones, Jr.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Lin Smalec officiating. Burial will follow in Quincy Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Friday in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 12, 2020