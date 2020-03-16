|
Mary (Bobak) Pratt, 93, of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. She was born May 1, 1926, in Clymer, a daughter of the late George and Nancy (Legdon) Bobak. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a former member of St. Barbara Catholic Church, Harrison City. She was also a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church "Young at Heart" and Silver Sneakers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert T. Pratt; granddaughter, Heather Spennati; son-in-law, Bernard L. Smith Jr.; three brothers; and four sisters. Mary will be sadly missed by her son, Robert J. Pratt (Bonnie), of Waynesboro; daughters, Betty Ann Smith, of Jeannette, and Kathleen Kauffman (Rick), of West Virginia; sister, Sue Stephens; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was the proud and loving grandmother and great-grandmother of all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral and committal services for Mary will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday in the funeral home with Father Daniel Ulishney of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, Delmont. Entombment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 16, 2020