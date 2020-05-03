|
Mary Jean E. Smith, 86, of Raven Rock Rd. Sabillasville, MD, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, MD.
Born July 5, 1933 in Emmitsburg, MD, she was the daughter of the late John and Virgie (Eyler) Bentz.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charles J. "Jim" Smith who passed away August 17, 2015. They were married November 25, 1950.
In her early years, she worked at Mount Saint Mary's University, providing custodial work. She retired from Victor Cullen Center of Sabillasville after 20 years of service.
She was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Sabillasville, MD.
She loved sewing and crafting. She received many awards for her crafts that she entered at community shows. She also enjoyed gardening, working in her flowers beds and watching birds.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara McManis and husband Rick of Waynesboro, PA, and Susan Buhrman and husband Dennis of Cascade, MD, three sons, James W. Smith and wife Larina of Sabillasville, MD, Lee R. Smith and wife Debbie of Hagersown, MD, and Charles E. Smith and wife Margie of Waynesboro, PA, one brother, James Bentz and wife Nomchith of Frederick, MD, fourteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Pat Smith and one brother, Bobby Bentz.
The funeral home will be open on Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 12 noon till 6pm for people to come pay their respects as a restricted viewing. The family will not be present. A limited number of people will be allowed in the building at one time. Mask are required.
Private graveside burial will be in Bethel Cemetery, Cascade, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Mary Jean E. Smith to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 13010 Mt. Zion Rd. Sabillasville, MD, 21780.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 3, 2020