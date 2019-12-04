|
Mary K. (Cunningham) Seylar, age 87, a resident of Providence Place of Chambersburg and formerly of Greencastle, PA went to be with the Lord on Saturday morning November 30, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Born July 6, 1932 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mahlon L. and Isabel M. (Myers) Cunningham. She married her husband John H. Seylar on March 5, 1955. He passed away on January 19, 1997.
Mary was a 1950 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School. Before her marriage, Mary worked as a secretary at the former Hotel McLaughlin in Greencastle from 1950-55. She was a wonderful pianist and in her younger years gave private lessons. Mary enjoyed raising her four children and being a homemaker.
She was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Greencastle where she played the piano for the children's department for over 40 years, sang in the church choir, was a member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class. Beginning in 1974, Mary served as the church secretary for 35 years.
Surviving family are three daughters, Susan (Seylar) Stevens and husband Michael, Kathy (Seylar) Statler and husband Richard, Karen (Seylar) Amsley and husband Joel, all of Greencastle; one son, Steven J. Seylar and wife Vicki of Waynesboro; six grandchildren, Andrew Stevens, Krista Anderson, Shawn Statler, Christopher Seylar, Janelle Buck, James Amsley; seven great-grandchildren, Garrett Stevens, Tanner Stevens, Aaralyn Anderson, Cam Anderson, Leah Anderson, Maci Statler and Bristol Buck.
Celebration of life services will be held on Thursday, December 5, at 10:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 45 North Washington St. Greencastle with Pastors Ryan Whisel and Wyatt Taylor officiating. Burial will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery Greencastle. The family will receive friends at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle on Wednesday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 PM and at the church one hour before the service on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church P.O. Box 303 Greencastle, PA 17225 or to Grane Hospice 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205 Camp Hill, PA 17011. A special thank you to the Providence Place Connections Unit nurses and staff and Grane Hospice nurses and staff for the kind and compassionate care given to our mother. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Dec. 4, 2019