Ms. Mary Lou (Kauffman) Reed, 68, of Waynesboro, PA passed away the morning of Sunday December 1, 2019 in Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Born January 21, 1951 in Waynesboro she was the daughter of the late James Melvin "Mel" and Leoda E. "Tody" (Zimmerman) Kauffman.
She was a graduate of the Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1968. Ms. Reed also obtained her associates degree from Hagerstown Junior College.
Ms. Reed began her working career in March of 1968 with part-time positions as a data entry operator at Hagerstown Junior College while she attended college. She also worked with census verification in Waynesboro. She was last employed at Amp/Tyco doing various jobs for over 30 years until her retirement in October 2008.
She was a former member of the Joe Stickell American Legion Post 15 Ladies Auxiliary, Waynesboro and was a member of the National AARP. Ms. Reed enjoyed learning and sharing local Waynesboro history and having fun with her friends.
She is survived by one son, Jace A. Reed of Waynesboro and several cousins.
Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, December 5, 2019 in the Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad Street, Waynesboro. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Wednesday evening, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Waynesboro Historical Society, 138 W. Main Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Dec. 4, 2019