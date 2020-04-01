|
Mrs. Mary M. (Haugh) Bakner, 103, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 in her home.
Born January 31, 1917 in Shade Gap, PA, she was the daughter of the late Warren Haugh and Minnie (Hampton) Haugh Heffner.
She and her husband, the late Mr. Ray A. Bakner, were married August 26, 1933. Mr. Bakner passed away March 15, 1994.
Primarily a homemaker, Mrs. Bakner was employed as a nursing assistant at Quincy Home and by Connie's Sportwear for a number of years.
She was a member of Waynesboro Bible Church. She previously attended services at Glen Furney Assembly of God and Life Gate Ministries.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Mrs. Bakner enjoyed camping, attending yard sales and auctions. She also loved to spend time outdoors, sitting on her deck.
She is survived by seven children, Lois L. Rock of Pond Bank, Frances G. Wagaman and Faye E. Quackenbos, both of Waynesboro, Mary Louise Sucik and her husband, John of Greencastle; Ray E. Bakner of Fort Loudon, Lucinda E. Kendall and her husband, Mel of Waynesboro and Eunice "Niece" Stultz and her husband, Phil of East Berlin, PA; a granddaughter she raised, Pamela S. Bakner-Snabley and her husband, John of Myrtle Beach, SC; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; three great-great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Martha Sanders of Waynesboro; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Beatrice Moats Barnes, Catherine Triesh, Genevieve Federline and Dorothy Pague; and three brothers, Lewis Haugh, Marshall Haugh and Lloyd Haugh.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family with Pastor Darell Gentry officiating. Burial will be in Quincy Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 1, 2020