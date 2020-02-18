|
|
Mr. Michael A. "Mike" Sourbier, 51, of Back Lane, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 in his home.
Born April 15, 1968 in Waynesboro, he was the son of Mrs. Martha L. (Reed) Sourbier of Waynesboro and the late James H. Sourbier, III.
Mike was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1987.
An avid (rabid) fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Mike was also an original Rush Limbaugh "ditto head". Mike loved his nieces and nephews, his friends and his momma. He also loved the music of Hank Williams, Jr. and Waylon Jennings.
Mike held a lifetime degree in being a decent human being who loved and knew Jesus Christ as his personal Savior.
He was a lifelong member of Waynesboro Bible Church.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Judith K. Sourbier and Martha E. (Sourbier) Harbaugh and her husband, Eric, both of Waynesboro; two brothers, James H. Sourbier, IV and his wife, Karen of Greencastle and Matthew D. Sourbier of Waynesboro; nieces and nephews, James H. Sourbier, V, Rebekah M. Elser, Jordon D. Sourbier, Krysten M. Sourbier and Ethan P. Harbaugh; 13 great-nieces and great-nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to his father and grandparents, Mike was also preceded in death by nephew, Daniel G. Sourbier; and great-nephew, Emmitt Elser.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Darell Gentry officiating. Burial will follow in Quincy Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Waynesboro Bible Church, 8216 Stottlemyer Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 18, 2020