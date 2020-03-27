Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at his sister's home
1918 E Main St
1973 - 2020
Michael Christopher Joyce Obituary
Michael Christopher Joyce, 46 recently of Montgomery AL., was taken to heaven on Wednesday March 18, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born August 3, 1973 in Cheverly, MD. He is survived by his father and step-mother, Mark and Marie Joyce, his sister Christina Kelley, three daughters British Cline, Tirzah Joyce, Aiyana Correa, his aunt Renay Sexton and two grandchildren, Alayna & Milah. A celebration of his life will be held at his sister's home 1918 E Main St, between 2-4 PM Sunday the 29th. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made in his name to the POB 42040 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or www.cancer.org.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 27, 2020
