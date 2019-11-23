Home

Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc.
47 North Park Avenue
Mercersburg, PA 17236
(717) 328-2812
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc.
47 North Park Avenue
Mercersburg, PA 17236
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc.
47 North Park Avenue
Mercersburg, PA 17236
Michael E. Gearhart


1968 - 2019
Michael E. Gearhart Obituary
Michael E. Gearhart, 51, Mercersburg, PA died November 21, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital, Chambersburg, PA. Michael had battled cancer since September 2018.
Born September 23, 1968 at Albany, GA, he was a son of Deborah Snoke Gearhart Leidig and Varden (wife Linda) Gearhart both of Greencastle.
Mike was a 1986 graduate of Greencastle High School, Greencastle, PA. Following graduation, he worked at JLG, McConnellsburg, PA and later at Massey Ford, Hagerstown, MD. He was employed for 10 years at Grove Worldwide, Shady Grove, PA. Mike owned and operated Gearhart Barn Busters for 18 years.
He was a member of Mt. Tabor Brethren In Christ Church, Mercersburg, and Greencastle Sportsman's Association.
A family-oriented man, he loved vacationing in Maine with his family, where he also enjoyed hunting. Mike loved being a grandfather.
In addition to his parents Mike is survived by his wife, Stephanie A. (Egolf) Gearhart, whom he married March 17, 1990. Daughter, Lindsay J. (husband Cory) Zimmerman, Fannettsburg, PA, son, Wyatt M. (wife Emily) Gearhart, Mercersburg, grandchildren, Elijah, Asher, and Gabriel Zimmerman, Odin and Oaklyn Gearhart. Four sisters, Lorie (husband Robert) Daley and Michelle Crawford both of Greencastle, Crystal Gearhart, Wood, PA, Lisa (husband Brian) Metcalfe, Mercersburg, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service 12:00 PM Tuesday November 26, 2019 at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg, with Pastor Kevin Lay officiating. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Mercersburg.
Viewing Tuesday November 26th from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the funeral home.
The family requests the omission of flowers. Contributions may be made to , 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
