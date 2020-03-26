|
Mildred Bonner Frew, 87, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Meritus Medical Center.
Born Wednesday, January 11, 1933 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry Bonner and the late Florence (Sanders) Bonner.
Millie graduated from Quincy High School in 1951. She was employed by the Federal Government almost her entire career. She started out as a Purchasing Clerk at Letterkenny Army Depot and later at Ft. Ritchie where she was a Contract Administrator. Millie was also employed at Fairchild as a Federal Contract Administrator. Subsequently she was a Contract Administrator for the federal government in Ontario, CA. They later moved back to Martinsburg, WV, where she was a Procurement Specialist with the VA Center. After finishing in Martinsburg, she and her husband moved back to Ontario, CA where once again she was a Contract Administrator until her retirement in 1988. As a lover of warm weather, Millie enjoyed weekends and winter months at her families homes in Palm Springs and Laguna Beach, CA. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and until her recent illness she was a member of the Perpetual Adoration Society. Millie was an avid dog lover and especially fond of her "granddog" Gracie.
She is survived by her husband Ronald R. Frew; two sons, Bill W. Frew of Los Angeles, CA and Chris B. Frew and wife Kim of Mooresville, NC; grandchildren, Kyra, Brynn, Henry and Rory; sister, Dorothy Bonner of Waynesboro, PA; nephew, Steve Sargeant of Waynesboro, PA.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Harry Bonner, Jr.
Private services will be held at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North Hagerstown, MD.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
Private interment will be at the St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery, Waynesboro, PA.
The family would like to acknowledge with much gratitude Meadows Dialysis and Meritus Critical Care Unit for the loving and personalized care that Millie received.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund 6110 Executive Blvd. Suite 1010, Rockville, MD, 20852.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 26, 2020