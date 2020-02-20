|
|
Mildred Janetta "Millie" Eyler, 92, of Sabillasville, MD, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at St. Joseph's Ministries in Emmitsburg, MD.
Born June 19, 1927 near Sabillasville, she was the daughter of the late Henry Randolph Smith and Janetta (Kendall) Smith.
She attended Sabillasville area schools.
Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Cyrus Eyler September 12, 2004.
She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses of Zullinger, PA.
Millie worked at various restaurants and eating places in the local area, including the Monterey Tea House and Birely's Burger Bar. Lastly, she worked 27 years as manager of the Sabillasville Elementary School cafeteria, serving lunches to a generation of local kids before retiring in 1992. Her superb hot rolls, pigs in the blanket and other special dishes are still remembered by "her kids", who have now grown to be adults.
Millie had a wide circle of friends and was well known for her hospitality. Her friends, doctors and hairdresser regularly received gifts of homemade jellies and desserts.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother and loved to spend time with her family. She especially enjoyed the annual family vacations at Deep Creek Lake.
Millie is survived by sons, Earl Eyler and life partner Linda Tregoning and Curtis Eyler and wife Barbie, grandchildren, Brad Eyler and companion Erin Sayler, Laura Pett and companion Bronwyn Miller, Dana Marsh and husband Robbie, Tara Eyler and companion Marc and Cassie Barrett and husband Will, sister, Josephine Eyler, brother, Bennie "Nip" Smith, ten great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Sally, Bina and Goldie and brothers, Harry, Clyde Jacob, Harvey, Henry, Charles and William.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 20, 2020