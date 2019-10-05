Home

Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
Mrs. Patricia A. (Rowe) Warner


1952 - 2019
Mrs. Patricia A. (Rowe) Warner Obituary
Mrs. Patricia A. (Rowe) Warner, 66, of Maple Street, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 in Chambersburg Hospital.
Born November 18, 1952 in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Richard C. and Loretta (Kauffman) Rowe of Fayetteville, PA.
She and her husband of almost 48 years, Mr. Richard L. Warner, were married on October 11, 1971 in Chambersburg, PA.
Mrs. Warner was employed at the Waynesboro Knitting Mill, Regency Thermographers, and part time as a bartender at the William Max McLaughlin post # 695 and Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1191, all of Waynesboro.
She was a longtime member of the William Max McLaughlin Post #695 Ladies Auxiliary, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1191 Ladies Auxiliary, and Joe Stickell American Legion Post # 15Ladies Auxiliary.
In her spare time, Mrs. Warner enjoyed crocheting.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Todd M. Warner and his wife, Nicole and Matthew D. Warner, both of Waynesboro; seven grandchildren; one great- grandson; one sister, Sharon Plank of Chambersburg; one brother, Roy Rowe of Chambersburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Eckenrode.
Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Brian Lucas officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Road, Waynesboro PA 17268.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
