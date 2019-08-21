|
|
Mrs. Ruby E. (Trone) Geiman, 86, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in her home.
Wife of Rev. Ralph S. Geiman, she was born in Spring Grove, PA on June 17, 1933. She was the daughter of the late J. Claude and Mabel J. (Copenheaver) Trone.
Mrs. Geiman graduated from Spring Grove High School as a member of the Class of 1951. She and Rev. Geiman were married April 16, 1955.
She was a former employee of the York Bank, Trust Department in York, PA. She studied advanced piano with Dr. Urban Hershey of New York University and York, and also studied Pipe Organ with Miriam Hoke. She taught both piano and organ. She served as the President of the Landisburg Fire Company Auxiliary and as President of the Women's Guilds in both parishes where her husband had served as a minister in Landisburg, PA and Greencastle, PA in the United Church of Christ.
She was a founder of the Besore Memorial Library Friends Organization, Greencastle. She accompanied many soloists, groups, and productions in the parishes served by her husband and in the local community, serving in numerous capacities. She served in the Mercersburg Association of the United Church of Christ and in the Penn Central Conference of the United Church of Christ. She was on the Board of Directors and its Personnel Committee. She was a founder of the Home Health Aides of Franklin County and a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Waynesboro, where she served as Pianist and Teacher of the 3M Class and was a member of the Library Committee. She served as a Sunday School Teacher for 50 years.
With a life-long interest in politics, she had been active in the Franklin County Republican Party and had served as Committeewoman, Vice Chairperson, Chairman of the Lincoln Day Event and served as advisor to numerous candidates.
In addition to her husband of 64 years, she is survived by a daughter-in-law, A. Joy Geiman; five grandchildren: Christian A. Punt, Elizabeth A. (Geiman) Rasmussen, Erin E. Barlup-Coyle, Matthew J. Geiman and Sarah J. (Geiman) Brant; seven great-grandchildren: Phoenix R. Barlup, Noah S. Geiman, Samuel W. G. Rasmussen, Gabriel T. Coyle, Grace E. Geiman, Mason J. Geiman and Baby Brant; a sister: Janet I. Spangler, York, PA and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Eldon S. Geiman, a daughter, Cheryl A. Geiman, a grandson, David S. Geiman, a brother, Stewart A. Trone and a sister, Laura Wagner.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Trinity United Church of Christ, 30 West North St. Waynesboro, with Rev. Dr. Bruce Druckenmiller and his wife, Rev. Narda Druckenmiller officiating. Burial will follow in Harbaugh Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Monday evening in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St. Waynesboro and again one-hour prior to the service, Tuesday, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Geiman Trust Fund for Music at Trinity U.C.C., 30 West North St. Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Aug. 21, 2019