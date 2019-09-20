Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Resources
More Obituaries for Ms. Nancy Lee Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ms. Nancy Lee Baker


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ms. Nancy Lee Baker Obituary
Ms. Nancy Lee Baker, 70, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital.

Born March 12, 1949 she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Ruth (Naugle) Snively.

Nancy was a long-time employee of Regency Thermography in Waynesboro, PA where she worked as a printer and was most recently worked at Wal-Mart.

She was a member of the Rouzerville United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Gaylor of Waynesboro and her better half Michael Earhart; Three grandchildren, Marina Gaylor, Dylan Gaylor, and Jada Pryor all of Waynesboro; Three great grandchildren, Tristen, Tavin, and Tyson Voltz all of Waynesboro; Brothers, Glenn Snively Jr., of South Mountain, Donald Snively of Waynesboro, Timothy Snively of Smithsburg, and Michael Snively of Waynesboro; Sisters Anna Belle Zentmyer of Waynesboro, Virginia Shehan of Three Springs, Emma Jane Mallat of Williamsport, and Susan Snively of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 21 at the Rouzerville United Methodist Church, 11977 Old Waynesboro Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.

Arrangements are being handled by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The .

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now