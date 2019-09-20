|
Ms. Nancy Lee Baker, 70, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital.
Born March 12, 1949 she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Ruth (Naugle) Snively.
Nancy was a long-time employee of Regency Thermography in Waynesboro, PA where she worked as a printer and was most recently worked at Wal-Mart.
She was a member of the Rouzerville United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Gaylor of Waynesboro and her better half Michael Earhart; Three grandchildren, Marina Gaylor, Dylan Gaylor, and Jada Pryor all of Waynesboro; Three great grandchildren, Tristen, Tavin, and Tyson Voltz all of Waynesboro; Brothers, Glenn Snively Jr., of South Mountain, Donald Snively of Waynesboro, Timothy Snively of Smithsburg, and Michael Snively of Waynesboro; Sisters Anna Belle Zentmyer of Waynesboro, Virginia Shehan of Three Springs, Emma Jane Mallat of Williamsport, and Susan Snively of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 21 at the Rouzerville United Methodist Church, 11977 Old Waynesboro Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Arrangements are being handled by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The .
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Sept. 20, 2019