Nancy L. (Reed) Kline of Waynesboro, PA went on to start her new journey in Heaven on March 28,2020 at the home of her daughter where she resided for the last 12 years. Nancy was born on March 28, 1940 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Wayne Reed and Dolly (Reed) Robertson. She and her late husband, who passed away in 2005, were married in 1956.
Nancy worked at Stanley Company In Chambersburg, Pa for over 40 years as a seamstress.
She was a wonderful Mother and Best Friend and enjoyed the beach, going to Lancaster and spending time with her family.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Belinda Riley, Waynesboro, her son Greg Kline and his wife Lori, Waynesboro, one sister Babs Fessler, Waynesboro, three half sisters, Vicki Hemler, Biglerville, Sharon Davis, Chambersburg, Ann Jacobs, Chambersburg, four grandchildren, five great grandchildren, a number of nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews, and a host of wonderful friends- all of which we loved very much.
There will be no services at her request. The Family would like to express their fond appreciation for all the nurses and nurses aids that helped care for Nancy from Spiritrust Lutheran Hospice. They were all a blessing. Contributions can be made to : www.spiritrustlutheran.org The family has entrusted Nancy's care to Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home in McConnellsburg, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelso-corneliusfuneralhome.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 4, 2020